More record highs likely around Houston on Thursday

We will likely see more record high temperatures tied or broken on Thursday. Expect afternoon temps in the upper 70s and low 80s again later today. A strong south wind will bring higher humidity along with the warmer air.And that's the way it will be through the weekend.There could be a few light rain showers early Sunday morning for the Chevron Houston Marathon. Otherwise expect a mostly cloudy sky. It'll be warm and muggy with temperatures starting in the mid 60s, warming into the low 70s by midday.Strong storms are possible late Sunday into Monday and Tuesday. Some of the storms will produce heavy rainfall. 2-3" of rain are possible in most areas.