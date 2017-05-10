More humid with low rain chances today

A stray shower is possible today but the chance one will hit your doorstep is 20% or less. Temperatures will hit the mid 80s and it's going to be a bit humid.A large, slow moving storm system will move out of the southwest U.S. and across the High Plains later this week. With the storm tracking well north of Houston, the chance of rain around here will be limited to scattered showers that could develop ahead of a cool front arriving Friday.Temperatures will drop a couple of degrees this weekend with a mostly sunny sky and lower humidity for Mother's Day.