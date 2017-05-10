More humid and a spotty shower today

The sky will start mostly cloudy Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. A stray shower is possible today as moisture levels continue to slowly rise as southeasterly winds persist over the Houston area. Temperatures will hit the mid 80s again today.A large, slow moving storm system will move out of the southwest U.S. and across the High Plains later this week. With the storm tracking well north of Houston, the chance of rain around here will be limited to scattered showers that could develop ahead of a cool front arriving Friday.Temperatures will drop a couple of degrees this weekend with a mostly sunny sky and lower humidity for Mother's Day.