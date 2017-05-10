WEATHER

More humid and a spotty shower today

EMBED </>More Videos

Partly cloudy midweek but storms in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The sky will start mostly cloudy Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. A stray shower is possible today as moisture levels continue to slowly rise as southeasterly winds persist over the Houston area. Temperatures will hit the mid 80s again today.

A large, slow moving storm system will move out of the southwest U.S. and across the High Plains later this week. With the storm tracking well north of Houston, the chance of rain around here will be limited to scattered showers that could develop ahead of a cool front arriving Friday.

Temperatures will drop a couple of degrees this weekend with a mostly sunny sky and lower humidity for Mother's Day.

Keep up with the forecast using the freeAccuWeather App.

Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Preparedness 101: What you need in your kit
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
Rain? Drought conditions continue across parts of U.S.
WEATHER: What does 'wave number 6' mean for Houston?
More Weather
Top Stories
Burglars smash their way into Alvin gun shop for second time
The firing of FBI director James Comey: A timeline
Grandmother on child found safe: 'I'm super elated'
Rockets lose 110-107 to Spurs in Game 5
Woman hit in the head, robbed inside garage
Can new rules make Houston a bike friendly city?
President Trump fires James Comey as FBI director
Show More
Dozens arrested at Middlelands Music Festival
Vicious fight on Southwest flight caught on video
Mom wants to thank good Samaritans who saved life
Reward offered after 4 found dead in burning car
Armed man uses website to get inside La Porte home
More News
Top Video
Burglars smash their way into Alvin gun shop for second time
The firing of FBI director James Comey: A timeline
Dozens arrested at Middlelands Music Festival
Can new rules make Houston a bike friendly city?
More Video