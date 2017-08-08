WEATHER

More heavy rain possible overnight

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest forecast for the rainy night ahead.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're not done with the rain yet! Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the storm that produced heavy rain on the west side of Houston early Tuesday will drift back across the area overnight, producing more heavy rain. This time the heavy rain could fall on the east side of Houston.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of southeast Texas until 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. This includes the following counties: Harris, Chambers, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk and San Jacinto counties.

SEE ALSO: Rainfall totals in your part of town

Some of the rain could be heavy enough early Wednesday to cause street flooding. Lightning will also be a concern with any storm that pops up.

Scattered downpours are also possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, especially in the afternoon hours but the rain shouldn't be as concentrated as the showers that develop tonight.
