More heavy rain possible overnight

We're not done with the rain yet! Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the storm that produced heavy rain on the west side of Houston early Tuesday will drift back across the area overnight, producing more heavy rain. This time the heavy rain could fall on the east side of Houston.A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of southeast Texas until 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. This includes the following counties: Harris, Chambers, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk and San Jacinto counties.Some of the rain could be heavy enough early Wednesday to cause street flooding. Lightning will also be a concern with any storm that pops up.Scattered downpours are also possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, especially in the afternoon hours but the rain shouldn't be as concentrated as the showers that develop tonight.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.