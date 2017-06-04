More heavy rain expected Monday

Some parts of our area have picked up more than 7 inches of inches of rain on Sunday. According to the National Weather Service, 13 water rescues have been performed across the area.And we're not done yet. Expect more scattered storms on Monday that could bring addition heavy downpours and possible street flooding to much of our area again. A couple of inches of rain could fall from any one storm. Frequent lightning and even funnel clouds could accompany the tropical downpours.A wind shift the middle of next week will blow drier air into southeast Texas.