An isolated storm or two is possible on Thursday but there will be fewer of them than what we've seen in previous days. Fewer storms means more sunshine and hotter temps. Expect widespread middle 90s temps most areas away from the coast. Heat index values could approach 105.Where it does storm, minor street flooding and lightning are the main threats. Brief funnel clouds and waterspouts are also possible near the coast. If you don't get any rain at your location, it'll be very hot and humid.You should prepare to have some brief rain interruptions to your outdoor weekend plans as 40 percent rain chances return Saturday and Sunday.If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar. This tropical airmass will produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.