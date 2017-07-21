WEATHER

Another hot day on Friday

Meteorologist David Tillman has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A few storms are possible on Friday but the big story is the heat. Fewer storms means more sunshine and hotter temps. Expect widespread middle 90s temps most areas away from the coast. Heat index values could approach 105.

Where it does storm, minor street flooding and lightning are the main threats. Brief funnel clouds and waterspouts are also possible near the coast. If you don't get any rain at your location, it'll be very hot and humid.

You should prepare to have some brief rain interruptions to your outdoor weekend plans as 60 percent rain chances return Saturday and 40 percent on Sunday.

If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar. This tropical airmass will produce frequent lightning and gusty winds.

