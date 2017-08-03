WEATHER

Monitoring two tropical waves for development over the next week

Travis Herzog's Daily Tropical Weather Update for Thursday, August 3, 2017 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A vigorous tropical wave just departed Africa and now has a 60% chance of forming into a tropical depression or storm over the next 5 days, but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says he'll be keeping a closer eye on a tropical wave moving thru the Caribbean this weekend.

Travis says the pattern and computer models suggest this tropical wave will attempt to spin up into a closed low as it nears the Yucatan this weekend and moves into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

The next two names on the Atlantic hurricane list are Franklin and Gert.

