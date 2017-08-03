

A vigorous tropical wave just departed Africa and now has a 60% chance of forming into a tropical depression or storm over the next 5 days, but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says he'll be keeping a closer eye on a tropical wave moving thru the Caribbean this weekend.Travis says the pattern and computer models suggest this tropical wave will attempt to spin up into a closed low as it nears the Yucatan this weekend and moves into the Gulf of Mexico next week.The next two names on the Atlantic hurricane list are Franklin and Gert.