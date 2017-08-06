EYE ON THE GULF

Monitoring two tropical waves for development this week

Two systems are showing potential for tropical development.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A tropical wave extending more than a thousand miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is not looking as organized this morning, but still has a 50 percent chance of forming into a tropical depression or storm over the next five days. You'll want to keep a close eye on a tropical wave moving thru the Caribbean this week. This tropical wave is looking better organized and has an 80 percent chance of tropical development during the next five days.

The pattern and computer models suggest this tropical wave will attempt to spin up into a closed low as it nears the Yucatan early this week and moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

The next two names on the Atlantic hurricane list are Franklin and Gert.

