A vigorous tropical wave just departed Africa and now has a 80% chance of forming into a tropical depression or storm over the next 5 days, but you'll want to keep a close eye on a tropical wave moving thru the Caribbean this weekend. This tropical wave has a 60% chance of tropical development during the next 5 days.The pattern and computer models suggest this tropical wave will attempt to spin up into a closed low as it nears the Yucatan this weekend and moves into the Gulf of Mexico next week.The next two names on the Atlantic hurricane list are Franklin and Gert.