Monitoring two tropical waves for development over the next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A vigorous tropical wave just departed Africa and now has a 80% chance of forming into a tropical depression or storm over the next 5 days, but you'll want to keep a close eye on a tropical wave moving thru the Caribbean this weekend. This tropical wave has a 60% chance of tropical development during the next 5 days.

The pattern and computer models suggest this tropical wave will attempt to spin up into a closed low as it nears the Yucatan this weekend and moves into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

The next two names on the Atlantic hurricane list are Franklin and Gert.

