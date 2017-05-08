Moisture levels on the rise in Houston

Humidity levels will slowly rise the next several days. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says it should still feel fairly pleasant today with highs in the low 80s and more clouds in the sky.Southeasterly winds will continue to pump in moisture from the Gulf, peaking humidity levels Thursday and Friday ahead of our next cool front.Travis says right now the chance of rain with this front looks low as the main storm track stays well north of Texas. The good news is the humidity will drop off again just in time for Mom's special day this weekend!