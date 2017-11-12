WEATHER

Mild temps until Saturday's cool front

EMBED </>More Videos

Expecting a warmer day today with a possibility of hit and miss showers today. (KTRK)

A slow warming trend may lead to record high temps on Friday
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
High temps will slowly warm from the low 80s Monday to the middle 80s Friday. Friday's 85 high temp will tie the record set in 2013. We'll have increasing moisture levels which will make it feel humid late in the week. Rain chances will stay at 20% or less this week.

Saturday's cool front will give us a few showers and a brief drop in temps.
Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherone minute weatherheatHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
WINTER OUTLOOK: Cooler now, but what's ahead?
Great weather to honor our nation's veterans
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Be prepared: It may rain on our parade today
More Weather
Top Stories
Texans lose 33-7 to Rams in turnover-filled game
SCARY MOMENT: Floor collapses during college party
Burned body in Huntsville identified as Spring teen
Robbery suspect killed in violent gas station shootout
Deputies: Man shoots wife then himself after HS reunion
At least 61 killed in earthquake on Iran-Iraq border region
Houston students send cards to Sutherland Springs
Family dog helps police capture suspect
Show More
New Richmond Target store a glimpse into the future
Misty Copeland pens heartfelt note to grieving dancer
Man walks with 200-lb. cross to honor shooting victims
Roy Moore sex allegations stir up evangelicals
Rebel Wilson says male co-star sexually harassed her
More News
Top Video
At least 61 killed in earthquake on Iran-Iraq border region
SCARY MOMENT: Floor collapses during college party
Houston students send cards to Sutherland Springs
Misty Copeland pens heartfelt note to grieving dancer
More Video