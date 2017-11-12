Mild temps until Saturday's cool front

High temps will slowly warm from the low 80s Monday to the middle 80s Friday. Friday's 85 high temp will tie the record set in 2013. We'll have increasing moisture levels which will make it feel humid late in the week. Rain chances will stay at 20% or less this week.Saturday's cool front will give us a few showers and a brief drop in temps.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.