WEATHER

Michigan permits Nestle increased water extraction while ending Flint bottled water distribution program

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of protesters traveled Lansing, Michigan, to protest the decision to stop distributing bottled water and to grant Nestle increased access to Michigan's drinking water. (Carlos Osorio/AP Photo)

Just days before Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder announced the end of Flint's bottled water distribution program, the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) granted Nestle a permit to increase its groundwater withdrawal for bottling drinking water.

According to AccuWeather, hundreds of protesters traveled from Flint to the capital, Lansing, to protest the decision to stop the distribution of bottled water and the decision to grant Nestle increased access to Michigan's drinking water.

Nestle can now begin withdrawing water at a rate up to 400 gallons per minute from the White Pine Springs well located near Evart, Michigan, according to AccuWeather. They can withdraw more than 200,000 gallons of water per day under the Michigan Safe Drinking Water Act.

Snyder said on Twitter that Flint's water is safe to drink and has tested the same or better as similar cities across the state.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherflint waternestle foodspoliticsaccuweather
WEATHER
One Minute Weather: Warm, humid air returns on Tuesday
Severe storms expected to return this week to southeast Texas
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower this weekend
Record rains, severe floods hit Kauai, Hawaii
More Weather
Top Stories
Officer serving warrant opens fire on suspect at gas station
Hopeful fight: Owen Daniels' son taking on cancer head on
Artisan jewelry designer James Avery dead at 96
Autopsy: Boy found in apartment dryer died from electrocution
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash in west Houston
Pres. Bush to stay in hospital as he recovers from infection
Couple wanted for attacking cab driver with rubber mallet
Employee accused of stealing $17,000 in products from his job
Show More
Deputies issue warning after two attempted abductions in Harris County
Family identifies 1 of 2 men killed in illegal gambling room
Sex offender allegedly tried to snap photo up woman's skirt
BEACH BASH: Babes in vintage swimwear invade Galveston Island
Corpus Christi Hooks to give away replica Astros World Series fan rings
More News