Meet the kindergartner whose weather report is going viral

Carden Corts is just in kindergarten but his weather report for class has already gone viral. (Storyful/Chralie Corts)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
Carden Corts may just be in kindergarten, but he is already showing skills that could bring a new kind of energy to meteorology.

In a one-of-a kind weather report filmed for a school project, Carden and his weather stimulator take viewers on a journey through different climates. Everything from hurricanes to spring break fun is covered in his Pokemon-sponsored Waverly Belmont Weather Report.

In the first 12 hours after it was uploaded to YouTube, the video received more than 670,000 views.
