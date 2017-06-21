WEATHER

Marina owners in San Leon prepare for Tropical Storm Cindy

Owners have secured their boats at the marina as they prepare for Tropical Storm Cindy.

SAN LEON, Texas (KTRK) --
People in San Leon are keeping a close eye on the forecast for Tropical Storm Cindy as it is expected to make landfall after midnight.

As the winds are starting to pick up in the area, owners have been preparing by securing their boats in the marina.

ABC13 spoke to a marina owner about what it has been like for him ahead of the storm.

"You don't sleep much and you operate from that energy. A lot of times from a tropical storm, my family, there's been times when we work four days straight," Eric Valentino said.

People who have boats at the marina will be keeping an eye on the tide and the wind because it could change direction at any moment.

Meanwhile, a voluntary evacuation order has been issued at noon for Bolivar Peninsula.

