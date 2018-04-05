Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes off Southern California coast

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Channel Islands off the Southern California coast on Thursday, shaking large swaths of SoCal.The temblor struck around 12:29 p.m. PT around 17.4 miles southwest of Santa Cruz Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The temblor was initially measured at 5.0 in magnitude. USGS upgraded it to 5.3 in magnitude a short time later.Eyewitness News viewers reported feeling shaking in downtown Los Angeles, Koreatown and West Los Angeles.There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.