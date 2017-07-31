Lower humidity for Monday!



Triple digit temps likely Saturday. Heat relief coming Sunday along with thunderstorms next week. #houwx pic.twitter.com/oaBEPCl8hQ — ABC13 Tim Heller (@HellerWeather) July 28, 2017

A rare July front passed through Houston overnight, dropping our humidity for today and today only. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temps will still climb into the low 90s, but the humidity relief will make all the difference in how it feels.Humidity levels rise again on Tuesday and a few showers are also possible during the afternoon. Travis says rain chances climb even higher Wednesday and will continue to climb as the weekend approaches and another front nears southeast Texas.Some of the rain late in the week and into the weekend could be heavy.If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar.