We're now monitoring two tropical disturbances, one near Africa and one closer to home. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the northwest Caribbean is a place to watch as broad low pressure forms over Father's Day weekend.This low will tug a large area of deep tropical moisture into the Gulf early next week, and our best computer models continue to suggest low pressure may spin up in this moisture over the western Gulf. Travis says there's no way to determine impacts here until something develops, if anything develops at all. We'll keep an eye on it in case anything does materialize after Father's Day.An unusually organized tropical wave is departing Africa in the far east Atlantic. Travis says it is extremely rare for anything to develop east of the Caribbean in June. Right now, the National Hurricane Center gives it a 20% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next 5 days.