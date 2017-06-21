WEATHER

Tracking Tropical Storm Cindy: Louisiana prepares for landfall

Preparations underway in Louisiana for Tropical Storm Cindy, Pooja Lodhia reports. (KTRK)

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (KTRK) --
Tropical Storm Cindy is continuing to make its way toward the Gulf Coast.

On Wednesday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency. He was among authorities stressing that the storm's danger wasn't limited to the coast.

The storm was centered Wednesday afternoon about 135 miles (215 kilometers) south of Lake Charles, Louisiana and had top sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph). A tropical storm warning was in effect along the coast from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River.



The Louisiana National Guard dispatched high water vehicles and helicopters into flood-prone areas. The state said the Federal Emergency Management Agency also was moving 125,000 meals and 200,000 liters of water into Louisiana. And workers on Grand Isle, Louisiana's barrier island community south of New Orleans, reinforced a rock levee protecting the island's vulnerable west side.

"All arms of the state's emergency preparedness and response apparatus are taking Tropical Storm Cindy seriously, and we are calling on all Louisianans throughout the state to do so as well," Edwards said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

