Comfortably cool tonight in Houston

Chilly mornings and sunny afternoons expected the next few days (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Cooler weather is expected tonight as the winds slow down. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will drop into the 40s away from the coast by Wednesday morning.

A mostly sunny sky should help warm us into the mid 70s again Wednesday afternoon.

A wind shift will blow humidity back into southeast Texas by the weekend but the next chance of rain isn't until the middle of next week.

