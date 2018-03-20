Cooler weather is expected tonight as the winds slow down. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will drop into the 40s away from the coast by Wednesday morning.A mostly sunny sky should help warm us into the mid 70s again Wednesday afternoon.A wind shift will blow humidity back into southeast Texas by the weekend but the next chance of rain isn't until the middle of next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.