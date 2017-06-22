ABC13 HURRICANE GUIDE

Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall near Texas-Louisiana border

Meteorologist David Tillman has the latest updates on Tropical Storm Cindy.

UPDATE AS OF 4:00 A.M.- Tropical Storm Cindy has made landfall in extreme southwest Louisiana.

This is a tropical storm that Travis Herzog is categorizing as "strange" because of how uncertain the timing of its landfall has been while you were sleeping.

Winds associated with the storm have dropped to 45 mph, and rains are now pushing inland for areas east of Houston.

So far, we have not seen any watches or warnings and there are no reports of damage for communities around the Houston area.

It appears Houston will dodge those flooding rains we've been concerned about over the last few days.

We are still expecting most areas will receive between 1-2" of rain. Moderate to heavy rains have fallen while you were sleeping in the areas surrounding Baytown, Pasadena and La Porte.

By 9 a.m., most areas will be rain free, but the cloud cover that will linger today should produce some afternoon showers that will stick around through rush hour.

What you may notice this morning is a gustier commute today. Overnight, we saw winds as high as 31 mph in Galveston, 25 mph in Sugar Land and 24 mph in Pearland.

Harris County and city leaders are ready for Tropical Storm Cindy.



Heavy rain and gusty winds for the rest of the area will begin Wednesday night, and last into Thursday morning. Isolated areas could also experience heavy rains from slow moving feeder bands Thursday afternoon. Total storm rainfall totals are expected to reach 4 to 8 inches by Thursday night.

On Monday, Tropical Storm Bret formed off the coast of Venezuela. It is extremely rare for anything to develop east of the Caribbean in June, so it could signal an active hurricane season ahead.

