LIVE STREET CAM: Tracking the storms on Hwy 59 North

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1830796" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marla Carter shows you how ABC13 gives you a front seat to severe weather

Reporter Courtney Fischer is in our live truck, tracking the storms on the roadways this morning as they move into the Houston area.Courtney is heading down Highway 59 North, and will bring you new developments as they happen on air and online.She is also planning to show you Highway 288 and I-45 coming up later this morning on Eyewitness News.You can ask Courtney your questions ator onTraffic reporter Katherine Whaley will have a look at how the storms are affecting the roads every 10 minutes on Eyewitness News.