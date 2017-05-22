WEATHER

LIVE STREET CAM: Tracking the storms on Hwy 59 North

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Reporter Courtney Fischer is in our live truck, tracking the storms on the roadways this morning as they move into the Houston area.

CLICK/TAP TO WATCH LIVE STREAMING VIDEO


Courtney is heading down Highway 59 North, and will bring you new developments as they happen on air and online.

She is also planning to show you Highway 288 and I-45 coming up later this morning on Eyewitness News.

You can ask Courtney your questions at @CourtneyABC13 on Twitter or on Courtney Fischer's Facebook page.

Traffic reporter Katherine Whaley will have a look at how the storms are affecting the roads every 10 minutes on Eyewitness News.

