Less rain, but more heat the next few days

The slow moving weather system that's been soaking Texas with torrential downpours the last few days is moving away from us. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says there's still enough residual moisture in the atmosphere to produce scattered showers Thursday and a few more Friday, however, the rain won't be as heavy or as widespread as the last few days.High pressure in the upper atmosphere will build overhead this weekend. That will push out the rain and bring back the sun. Highs will be in the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday.This has been the wettest start to August in Houston's recorded history, so when the sun comes out this weekend, prepare for extreme steam! Tim says the heat index will hit 105-107 degrees.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.