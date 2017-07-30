WEATHER

Less humid weather for Monday

The weather won't be as hot today, but we will have a chance of showers. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A rare July cool front will push through the area this evening. A few storms are possible early tonight, mainly southwest of Houston. The good news is, our humidity levels will be briefly lower on Monday and we may even stay in the low 90s.

No rain is expected on Monday so try to enjoy the pleasant weather. Humidity levels rise again on Tuesday and a stray shower is also possible. Much higher rain chances return Wednesday and beyond as moisture levels increase.


Some of the rain late in the week and into the weekend could be heavy.

If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar.
