WEATHER

Dodging scattered downpours this weekend

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has the latest forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Keep the umbrella handy. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says fewer showers will develop on Friday, but the showers that develop will be briefly heavy.

Our active weather pattern continues into the weekend as tropical rains blow in from the Gulf.

Street flooding will be possible as the rainfall totals add up. Some of the downpours will be capable of dumping a quick inch of rain in as little as 15 minutes.

If dark clouds start moving your way, check the radar on the free AccuWeather App.

