WEATHER

Dodging scattered showers today

Rain and a few thunderstorms in the forecast today.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Keep the umbrella handy this afternoon. Many of you will dodge scattered showers and a few storms through the afternoon. Some of the heaviest rain is off the Galveston coast.

Our active weather pattern continues into the weekend as tropical rains blow in from the Gulf.

Street flooding will be possible as the rainfall totals add up. Some of the downpours will be capable of dumping a quick inch of rain in as little as 15 minutes.

If dark clouds start moving your way, check the radar on the free AccuWeather App.

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
