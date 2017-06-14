Temperatures will reach the low 90s again Thursday afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says that's typical for this time of year. So is the heat index of 100. That's what it will feel like because of the very high humidity.As the atmosphere warms, a few isolated showers could develop. The few showers that develop could be briefly heavy and will only add more humidity to the air.The weather remains unchanged for the weekend. More heat and humidity. If anything, the temperatures and heat index might climb a few more degrees.Isolated showers are possible starting Sunday and continuing into next week. The chance of rain could go up next week as tropical moisture blows this way from the Gulf of Mexico, where a potential tropical cyclone could develop over the weekend.