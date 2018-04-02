WEATHER

Thunderstorms return to the Houston area late Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Gusty southeast winds are pumping moisture back into southeast Texas. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says expect more clouds overnight with higher humidity.

Strong thunderstorms are possible late Tuesday as a cool front moves across the Houston. Some of the storms could be severe.



The storms should be gone by Wednesday but streets could be wet from overnight rainfall.

The next chance of rain will be Friday and Saturday.

The West Fork of the San Jacinto River is forecast to fall below flood stage by Monday morning. The Trinity River has made it into major flood territory where it'll stay the entire week.

