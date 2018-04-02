Risk of severe storms late Tuesday into Wednesday. Strongest storms probably won't reach #Houston until after 8 PM. #houwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/QiEquu5ezj — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) April 2, 2018

Gusty southeast winds are pumping moisture back into southeast Texas. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says expect more clouds overnight with higher humidity.Strong thunderstorms are possible late Tuesday as a cool front moves across the Houston. Some of the storms could be severe.The storms should be gone by Wednesday but streets could be wet from overnight rainfall.The next chance of rain will be Friday and Saturday.The West Fork of the San Jacinto River is forecast to fall below flood stage by Monday morning. The Trinity River has made it into major flood territory where it'll stay the entire week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.