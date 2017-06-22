In Galveston, it's business as usual after Cindy

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2130735" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall on the Texas-Louisiana border, Miya Shay found herself caught in the rain in Galveston.

As high winds and rain made their way across the Houston area from Tropical Storm Cindy, reporter Miya Shay was in Galveston watching developments there.After some pelting rain earlier this morning along the fishing pier on 81st Street, things are calmer although the wind continues to pick up. The Tropical Storm Warning has been cancelled for the area.Officials in Galveston were busy over the last few days making preparations across the city.Residents on the island have obviously seen so many storms over the years. For now, it looks like they have been spared the worst.There have been no reports of injuries or any damage in Galveston associated with Tropical Storm Cindy.The hope for now is that things don't get any worse.Beach Patrol was out late last night as the surf began to get a little rough, but that didn't keep people from enjoying the beach.