WEATHER

I'm dreaming of a warm Christmas...
EMBED </>More News Videos

David Tillman's One Minute Weather Update.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Get ready for a very warm holiday! You might also have to drive thru some areas of fog and dodge a few raindrops. Even with all the clouds, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Meteorologist David Tillman says the record high for Christmas Day is 83 set just last year and we will challenge that record on Sunday.

A storm crossing the U.S. could impact holiday travel across the Midwest, but only a few light rain showers are expected in the Houston area until Monday when scattered thunderstorms could develop ahead of a front moving into north Texas.



Keep up to date with the weather using our free ABC13 Weather App.
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get severe weather alerts sent to your phone
WEATHER
Massive wall of sea smoke rolls over Lake Superior
Toddler won't stop eating snow
VIDEO: Adorable panda climbs on top of snowman
Snowboarder rescued after dangling upside down from ski lift
More Weather
Top Stories
ABC13 family's greatest moments from 2016
Shop owner: Paul Wall arrested preparing for holiday toy drive
Woman shot at Katz Boutique robbery
Wife questioned in the fatal shooting of husband
Texans look to take down reeling Bengals
NYPD suspends officer who posted family in cuffs
7-year-old wipes tables to buy toys for kids
Show More
Video shows man jump off Orlando skyscraper
Fire leaves families searching for help before Christmas
Actress Carrie Fisher suffers heart attack on plane
Deputies: Driver left woman to die after hitting her
Woman honored for pulling man from burning car
More News
Top Video
Fire leaves families searching for help before Christmas
Texans look to take down reeling Bengals
Woman honored for pulling man from burning car
Triathlete racing for GAN disease awareness
More Video