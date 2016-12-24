I'm dreaming of a warm Christmas...

Get ready for a very warm holiday! You might also have to drive thru some areas of fog and dodge a few raindrops. Even with all the clouds, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s.Meteorologist David Tillman says the record high for Christmas Day is 83 set just last year and we will challenge that record on Sunday.A storm crossing the U.S. could impact holiday travel across the Midwest, but only a few light rain showers are expected in the Houston area until Monday when scattered thunderstorms could develop ahead of a front moving into north Texas.