WEATHER

Icy conditions create gridlock on Southwest Freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

SkyEye shows people driving backwards trying to get off the Southwest Freeway. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Rain, sleet, snow and the coldest freezing temperatures the Houston area has seen in decades have brought hazardous driving conditions, cancelled school days and city services closed.

Mid-morning on Wednesday, more drivers ventured back out to the roads. In the case of the Southwest Freeway, that may have been too soon.

Icy patches remained, mostly at overpasses and near freeway curves, along Highway 59. Police blocked some areas, and as the traffic backup worsened, some drivers tried to get out of the gridlock by turning around and driving the wrong way down the Chimney Rock exit ramp, headed for the feeder roads. City of Houston Mobility Response Team members arrived on the scene to clear the backup shortly after 11 a.m.

LIST: Icy locations reported on Houston area roads
EMBED More News Videos

Vehicles sliding on icy Houston freeways

EMBED More News Videos

Drone video of Fred Hartman bridge

EMBED More News Videos

Parts of downtown Houston are covered in sheets of ice.

Live traffic map

Related Topics:
weather
WEATHER
Drone video shows The Woodlands blanketed by ice
Skydrone13 video of iced-over Fred Hartman Bridge
One more cold night with Hard Freeze Warning in effect
Homeless man to lose toes due to frostbite
No ice scraper? No problem! Texas gets creative
More Weather
Top Stories
3 suspects arrested in execution-style killing of Spring couple
Doctor's license suspended over alleged cocaine-use
83-year-old woman with dementia likely died from cold
A plumber's expert tips on protecting pipes in a hard freeze
Firefighter accused of taking upskirt photos at Katy Buc-ees
Drone video shows The Woodlands blanketed by ice
Drivers slip and slide across icy Houston freeways
Deputies: Mother and 2 kids die in mobile home fire
Show More
One more cold night with Hard Freeze Warning in effect
Teen "ashamed" after Nazi flag video goes viral
Long TSA lines expected at Bush Airport
Man hit and killed while trying to fix wrecked car on Gulf Fwy
Viewers share photos and videos from winter storm
More News
Top Video
Drone video shows The Woodlands blanketed by ice
Firefighter accused of taking upskirt photos at Katy Buc-ees
A plumber's expert tips on protecting pipes in a hard freeze
Doctor's license suspended over alleged cocaine-use
More Video