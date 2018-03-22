The allergy levels remain in the extreme counts for your Thursday morning, primarily Tree pollens (Oak, Pine, Ash). Unfortunately, it looks like we won't see relief for them until rain returns next week.Otherwise, the weather is nearly perfect. Thursday will be another mostly sunny day with a cool morning and warm afternoon.A wind shift will blow humidity back into southeast Texas by the weekend but Tim says the next chance of rain isn't until the middle of next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.