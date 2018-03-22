WEATHER

Starting to warm up again

EMBED </>More Videos

Humidity returns with more clouds this weekend (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A wind shift will starting blowing higher humidity into southeast Texas the next few days. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the extra moisture will also produce more clouds.

Overnight temperatures won't be as cool and afternoon highs will be back in the 80s for the next few days.

Rain chances increase toward the middle of next week. Tim says strong storms with heavy rain are possible on Wednesday, but the storm should clear for Easter weekend.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Meet the kindergartner whose weather report is going viral
How wildfires create a serious threat for flooding and mudflows
Why so many nor'easters this year?
Snow is not just snowflakes, and more fun snow facts
More Weather
Top Stories
Mandatory cleanup hours away at Wheeler homeless encampment
Child found in suspect's car after police chase
Officer receives highest Baytown PD honor after attack
Rockets overcome cold shooting night in OT win vs. Pistons
Golf course's transformation to botanic garden angers residents
Fighting the blaze: A look from inside a building fire
Vegas gunman seen mostly alone in days before massacre
Family mourns nurse killed outside Montrose bar
Show More
Wild chase sparked by newlywed allegedly threatening wife
CASUAL COP: Who is the guy in plaid shorts during chase?
Pooja's Great India Adventure
Did NASA photograph an 'alien skeleton' on Mars?
Austin bombing suspect's home search ends
More News
Top Video
Rockets overcome cold shooting night in OT win vs. Pistons
Golf course's transformation to botanic garden angers residents
Officer receives highest Baytown PD honor after attack
Fighting the blaze: A look from inside a building fire
More Video