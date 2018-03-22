A wind shift will starting blowing higher humidity into southeast Texas the next few days. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the extra moisture will also produce more clouds.Overnight temperatures won't be as cool and afternoon highs will be back in the 80s for the next few days.Rain chances increase toward the middle of next week. Tim says strong storms with heavy rain are possible on Wednesday, but the storm should clear for Easter weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.