Humid breeze over Houston Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The air will feel a little warmer in Houston today. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says strong Gulf winds will increase moisture levels today, but no rain is expected to fall from the clouds.
Tonight we'll be monitoring a strong line of storms moving in from west Texas, but the storms are likely to fizzle before reaching Houston. Travis says the air will be very moist Wednesday, and a few showers are likely to pop up during the day. After a couple of fairly dry days Thursday and Friday, storms will move back in this next weekend as a front stalls out to our north.
We could really use some rain. So far in May, we're running a rainfall deficit of 1.92" at Bush Airport and 1.59" at Hobby Airport.
