WEATHER

Humid breeze over Houston Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Looking at your Tuesday forecast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The air will feel a little warmer in Houston today. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says strong Gulf winds will increase moisture levels today, but no rain is expected to fall from the clouds.

Tonight we'll be monitoring a strong line of storms moving in from west Texas, but the storms are likely to fizzle before reaching Houston. Travis says the air will be very moist Wednesday, and a few showers are likely to pop up during the day. After a couple of fairly dry days Thursday and Friday, storms will move back in this next weekend as a front stalls out to our north.

We could really use some rain. So far in May, we're running a rainfall deficit of 1.92" at Bush Airport and 1.59" at Hobby Airport.
Keep up with the forecast using the free AccuWeather App.

Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Massive creature washes ashore in Indonesia
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Resident captures footage of funnel cloud in New Mexico
More Weather
Top Stories
Girl walking and talking on North Fwy causes traffic jam
10 weird things that happen on Houston highways
Pampa Grill is a carnivore's paradise in Spring Branch
Post office will send you pics of what's in your mailbox
Crews restore power to Dickinson after blackout
Mom pleads for justice after son badly hurt in crash
LOOK: Mom claims photo shows guardian angel
Show More
James Harden added to lawsuit over assault at V-Live
Family searching for driver who hit teen on prom night
No beach balls? Student brings snake inside TSU graduation
Man holding human head stabs grocery store worker
Your yoga pants are polluting the seafood you eat
More News
Top Video
Pampa Grill is a carnivore's paradise in Spring Branch
Post office will send you pics of what's in your mailbox
Girl walking and talking on North Fwy causes traffic jam
Your yoga pants are polluting the seafood you eat
More Video