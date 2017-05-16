Humid breeze over Houston Tuesday

The air will feel a little warmer in Houston today. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says strong Gulf winds will increase moisture levels today, but no rain is expected to fall from the clouds.Tonight we'll be monitoring a strong line of storms moving in from west Texas, but the storms are likely to fizzle before reaching Houston. Travis says the air will be very moist Wednesday, and a few showers are likely to pop up during the day. After a couple of fairly dry days Thursday and Friday, storms will move back in this next weekend as a front stalls out to our north.We could really use some rain. So far in May, we're running a rainfall deficit of 1.92" at Bush Airport and 1.59" at Hobby Airport.