How winter weather affects your health
Here are ways you can stop the winter weather from negatively affecting your health. (AccuWeather)

Winter weather can cause harsh health afflictions. AccuWeather has tips on how to stay healthy in the cold.

Extreme cold causes airways to tighten. Those with asthma should wear scarves to help warm the air entering their lungs, according to AccuWeather.

The rise in barometric pressure during winter exacerbates arthritis symptoms. AccuWeather suggest to use a humidifier to maintain overall joint health in dry winter months.

Since people spend more time indoors during winter, they can be more open to allergens. Make sure you vacuum floors and wash bedding frequently.
