How wildfires create a serious threat for flooding and mudflows

The risk of flooding and mudslides can remain for years after a wildfire. (AccuWeather)

The threat of wildfires can be felt long after the flames have been extinguished. As forests and hillsides are charred, damage to trees, plants and the soil can create the potential for flooding and mudslides during a rainstorm.

According to AccuWeather, plant roots help stabilize the soil. Intense heat from slow-moving fires can also make soil repel water. These factors drastically increase the chance for landslides and flooding, a risk that can remain for years until vegetation has regrown.
