How to view 2017's Leonid meteor shower

"This year's annual Leonids will produce between 15-20 meteors per hour." (Reed Saxon/AP Photo)

Stargazers will be able to view an amazing sight this weekend as the Leonid meteor shower will be visible thanks to peak viewing conditions.

The shower will appear to originate towards the east, from the Leo the Lion constellation. The optimal viewing conditions for the meteor shower will be before dawn on Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18.

According to AccuWeather, "this year's annual Leonids will produce between 15-20 meteors per hour."

In past years, the Leonids produced over 1,000 meteors per hour, creating a "meteor storm." In 1966, the Leonid meteor storm produced a whopping 100,000 meteors hourly.
