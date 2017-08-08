WEATHER

How to report flooding damage and storm debris

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents' driveways and roads blocked by flooding in Spring Branch area

HOUSTON. Texas (KTRK) --
After severe weather moves through, often damage and debris are left behind.


According to the Houston Office of Emergency Management, if you have damage to your home or storm debris in your street, you can report it by calling 311 (713-837-0311) or visit houston311.org.

RELATED: What to do if your car floods
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
weatherstormstorm damageHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Dozens of cars damaged in Greenspoint by flooding
Drivers stranded by flooding along SW Fwy at W. Bellfort
WATCH: TV news crews help push driver stuck in mud
S. Mayde Creek over its banks in NW Harris County
More Weather
Top Stories
Drivers trapped by high water on feeder roads and streets
Body of missing teen found in Brazos River identified
WATCH: TV news crews help push driver stuck in mud
Dozens of cars damaged in Greenspoint by flooding
WATCH: METRO bus stuck as bayou overflows
High water locations on Houston-area roads
Harris County under Flood Warning until 10:15 a.m.
Do you know what to do if your car floods?
Show More
Why you shouldn't swim in flood waters
DELAY: HCC classes on hold until 10 a.m.
Drivers stranded by flooding along SW Fwy at W. Bellfort
S. Mayde Creek over its banks in NW Harris County
Deputies: 11 pounds of pot found inside Conroe home
More News
Top Video
Body of missing teen found in Brazos River identified
Dozens of cars damaged in Greenspoint by flooding
WATCH: TV news crews help push driver stuck in mud
WATCH: METRO bus stuck as bayou overflows
More Video