How to report flooding damage and storm debris

HOUSTON. Texas (KTRK) --After severe weather moves through, often damage and debris are left behind.
White Oak Bayou overtopping White Oak Dr. #houwx #hounews pic.twitter.com/J1raSHSk1L— Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) August 8, 2017
According to the Houston Office of Emergency Management, if you have damage to your home or storm debris in your street, you can report it by calling 311 (713-837-0311) or visit houston311.org.
After overnight flooding that damaged his car, Greenspoint resident Jamie Lang isn't sure what to do. #abc13eyewitness #weather #flooding pic.twitter.com/DSzcNe3jnf— Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) August 8, 2017
