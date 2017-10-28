WEATHER

Houston waking up to chilly temperatures this morning

We may see near record cold temps this weekend.

Record low temperatures possible this weekend
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A strong Canadian cold front pushed through Houston earlier Friday, bringing along gusty north winds and falling temperatures this evening.

ABC13 Meteorologist Collin Myers says temperatures will fall into the mid 40s by early Saturday morning. Gusty north winds will put an additional chill in the air.

It gets even colder this weekend. Tim says temps will dip into the low 40s around sunrise Sunday. That will challenge the record low set in 1910.



Sunshine will warm the air into the mid 60s Sunday afternoon, still about 15-degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

The cold air doesn't stay around long. It'll warm up again early next week.

Halloween is looking partly cloudy with a small change of rain. More rain is likely starting Wednesday next week.

