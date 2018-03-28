WEATHER

Houston area under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Elita Loresca has a look at severe weather headed to Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We should all stay weather aware today and tonight as strong thunderstorms slowly move through southeast Texas. We're under a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.

The Houston Open Pro-Am has been canceled for Wednesday due to rain.

Thunderstorms with heavy rain become likely Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. A few storms this afternoon could be severe with large hail and damaging winds, then the threat transitions to street flooding. Travis says 1-3" of rain will fall in most areas with 5-7" in isolated spots.

Bayous and creeks will likely stay within their banks, but street flooding will be possible through the night. Travis says it is especially dangerous to travel during flash flooding at night because it is difficult to see where water may be covering the road.

After a sloppy morning commute, the sky should clear Thursday afternoon leaving sunshine, mild temperatures and lower humidity for Easter weekend.

Check the radar in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
HFD ready with high water vehicles ahead of heavy rains
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
Houston area school activity delays and cancellations
How to keep pets calm during thunderstorms
More Weather
Top Stories
Houston area school activity delays and cancellations
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
HFD ready with high water vehicles ahead of heavy rains
2 HPD officers among those charged in gambling sting
Lamar CISD teacher charged with improper relationship with student
Man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
Mattress Mack donates even more money to Harvey victims
SURPRISE! Man gets unexpected visit from boy while using restroom
Show More
Texas girl missing since 2016 found safe in New Mexico
HPD: Suspect shot and killed breaking into truck in NE Houston
Houston's Cloud Column by the numbers
PARENTS BEWARE: Study finds rubber ducks breed bacteria
Whoa, mama! Car lands in pool after mom forgets to park it
More News
Top Video
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
Lamar CISD teacher charged with improper relationship with student
Man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
Houston area school activity delays and cancellations
More Video