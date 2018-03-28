WEATHER

Houston under Flash Flood Watch until 7 a.m.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We should all stay weather aware overnight as strong thunderstorms slowly move through southeast Texas.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Washington, Brazos, Grimes and Burleson counties until 12:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service also issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Trinity, Grimes, Montgomery, Houston, Madison and Walker counties until 1 a.m.

The storms, sometimes very intense, led to the cancellation Wednesday of the Houston Open Pro-Am.

Bayous and creeks will likely stay within their banks, but street flooding will be possible through the night. ABC13 meteorologist Tim Heller says it is especially dangerous to travel during flash flooding at night because it is difficult to see where water may be covering the road.

After a sloppy morning commute, the sky should clear Thursday afternoon leaving sunshine, mild temperatures and lower humidity for Easter weekend.

