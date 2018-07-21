HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The City of Houston is providing resources for those who need assistance escaping the heat.
According to city officials, anyone without air conditioning can seek shelter at the following city cooling centers on Sunday between 1 and 6 p.m.:
- Acres Homes Multi-Service Center: 6719 W Montgomery Road
- Kashmere Multi-Service Center: 4802 Lockwood Drive
- Southwest Multi-Service Center: 6400 High Star Drive
- Sunnyside Multi-Service Center: 9314 Cullen Boulevard
- Houston Public Library (Downtown): 500 McKinney Street
People without transportation to a designated cooling center can call 311 to request a free ride from METRO.
High-risk groups such as adults age 55 and older, children under the age of five and people with chronic illness are urged to stay inside air-conditioned buildings between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., the hottest part of the day.
Check the weather in your neighborhood anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!