With the exception of the coast, much of southeast Texas tonight is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Most of southeast Texas is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says this does include the city of Houston and surround suburbs. Damaging winds, large hail and brief downpours are possible between now and midnight.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Trinity, Grimes, Houston, Madison and Walker counties until 7:45 p.m.

The rain will be out of the area by Wednesday morning. There could still be a few puddles on the road from the overnight rain, but sunshine should dry things up very quickly.

The next chance of rain will be Friday and Saturday.

The Trinity River remains in major flood stage but is expected to drop below major flood stage by Thursday.

