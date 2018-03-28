WEATHER

Houston area school activity delays and cancellations

Along with high water locations in and around Houston, we're also keeping track of how Wednesday's severe weather is impacting area school districts.

In Cy-Fair ISD, subvarsity track and field meets originally scheduled at Cy-Fair and Cypress Lakes high schools have been canceled due to inclement weather.
