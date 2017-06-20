WEATHER

Houston agencies prepare for Tropical Storm Cindy

Houston-area government agencies are preparing for Tropical Storm Cindy's anticipated landfall.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston and Harris County emergency officials continue to monitor Tropical Storm Cindy. They urge all residents to make preparations in advance of the storm. They say crews will be watching Cindy's every move and adjusting their response.

The American Red Cross is also making plans ahead of Tropical Storm Cindy. They are positioning volunteers and supplies in case they open shelters.

"We have about four shelters on standby. We're working with local authorities and partners so if people need them, we have them," said Mary Jane Mudd with the American Red Cross. "We also have nine emergency response vehicles ready to go and a number of volunteers ready to be available to those in need if something is to happen."

Everyone in southeast Texas should have an emergency kit. The kit should include a gallon of water per person, per day. It also should have non-perishable food, a flashlight, and battery-powered radio.

Hurricane Preparedness 101: What you need in your kit
Are you prepared for the possibility of severe weather? Learn what you need in your hurricane preparedness kit.


Emergency officials also stress you should have a week supply of any needed prescription medications and first aid supplies.

Harris County encourages people to download the "ReadyHarris" app. You can download it free of charge and make your own emergency plan.

