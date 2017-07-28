Hotter Saturday. Not as hot Sunday.



Triple digit temps likely Saturday. Heat relief coming Sunday along with thunderstorms next week. #houwx pic.twitter.com/oaBEPCl8hQ — ABC13 Tim Heller (@HellerWeather) July 28, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1830705" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The ABC13 Weather app is switching to the award-winning free ABC13/AccuWeather app.

We're feeling some of the hottest temperatures so far this year. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says we hit 99 at Bush IAH on Friday and that's the hottest so far this summer. Saturday could be just as hot or hotter. Tim is forecasting a high of 100 in Houston with a heat index of 103-107A rare July cool front will push into southeast Texas late in the weekend. Scattered thundershowers are possible late Saturday and Sunday. If the front moves completely through the area, we could enjoy a brief break from the humidity on Monday and Tuesday. It'll still be very warm, just not nearly as humid.More thunderstorms are possible late next week with heavy rain.If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar.