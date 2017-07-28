WEATHER

Hotter Saturday. Not as hot Sunday.

EMBED </>More Videos

There's a chance for storms on Sunday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're feeling some of the hottest temperatures so far this year. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says we hit 99 at Bush IAH on Friday and that's the hottest so far this summer. Saturday could be just as hot or hotter. Tim is forecasting a high of 100 in Houston with a heat index of 103-107

A rare July cool front will push into southeast Texas late in the weekend. Scattered thundershowers are possible late Saturday and Sunday. If the front moves completely through the area, we could enjoy a brief break from the humidity on Monday and Tuesday. It'll still be very warm, just not nearly as humid.


More thunderstorms are possible late next week with heavy rain.

If you're planning outdoor activities, keep your eyes to the sky and MegaDoppler radar.
Download the ABC13/AccuWeather app
EMBED More News Videos

The ABC13 Weather app is switching to the award-winning free ABC13/AccuWeather app.


Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
How to safely watch the solar eclipse
Atlantic could see tropical activity next week
Remembering: The surprise hurricane of 1943
Watch the peak of the Delta Aquariids
More Weather
Top Stories
City official tangled in bribery case dismissed
Body camera footage released in shooting of dog
Reince Priebus out as White House Chief of Staff
Woman reported missing in Sam Houston National Forest
4 local Frenchy's Chicken locations closing
U.S. Sailor reunited with his combat K9 in Magnolia
Judge refuses lower bail for 18-year-old who live streamed crash
Astros' George Springer placed on the 10-day DL
Show More
Pregnant woman rushed to hospital after crash
Road construction threatening Kemah businesses
Fumes force Austin police to pull Ford Explorers off patrol
Employees injured in kitchen explosion at Houston restaurant
Beat the heat: Where to find Houston cooling centers
More News
Top Video
Pregnant woman rushed to hospital after crash
Body camera footage released in shooting of dog
Fumes force Austin police to pull Ford Explorers off patrol
Reince Priebus out as White House Chief of Staff
More Video