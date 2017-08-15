Hot on the playground Wednesday afternoon

A few more schools start on Wednesday and it'll be a warm first day. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will start in the low 80s Wednesday morning, warming into the mid 90s by early afternoon. Factor in the humidity and it'll feel like 103-107 in the shade. It'll feel another 10-15 degrees hotter if the playground at school is in direct sunlight.A few showers could pop up Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, but the rest of the week looks dry. And hot. And humid.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.