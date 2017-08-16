WEATHER

Hot on the playground this afternoon

EMBED </>More Videos

Elita Loresca's weather forecast (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A hot and steamy day is on tap for the first day of school for some. Temperatures will war into the mid 90s by early afternoon. Factor in the humidity and it'll feel like 103-107 in the shade. It'll feel another 10-15 degrees hotter if the playground at school is in direct sunlight.

A few showers could pop up today and Thursday, but the rest of the week looks dry, hot, and humid.
Check the temperature in your neighborhood. Download the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
weatherweekend weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
You can still buy solar-eclipse glasses, but act fast!
Places to watch the 2017 total solar eclipse
Photographing the solar eclipse with a smartphone
Tracking three developing tropical disturbances over the Atlantic
More Weather
Top Stories
Salvation Army worker fatally hit by car walking home
SPCA rescuing about 40 miniature horses near Baytown
ABC13 viewers weigh in on Houston's Confederate statues
Judge: Costco must pay $19.3M for 'Tiffany' rings
Police dog finds burglar hiding in West Oaks Mall
Watch one movie a day in theater for $10 a month
You can still buy solar-eclipse glasses, but act fast!
BACK TO SCHOOL: Know your child's school dress code
Show More
Twins and new 1st graders begin school year with ABC13
Alief ISD initiative keeps kids moving while they learn
Houston photographer honors Elvis with baby photo shoot
Remembering AstroWorld on National Roller Coaster Day
State Fair's Big Tex Choice food finalists announced
More News
Top Video
Alief ISD initiative keeps kids moving while they learn
Judge: Costco must pay $19.3M for 'Tiffany' rings
Twins and new 1st graders begin school year with ABC13
State Fair's Big Tex Choice food finalists announced
More Video