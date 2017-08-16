Hot on the playground this afternoon

A hot and steamy day is on tap for the first day of school for some. Temperatures will war into the mid 90s by early afternoon. Factor in the humidity and it'll feel like 103-107 in the shade. It'll feel another 10-15 degrees hotter if the playground at school is in direct sunlight.A few showers could pop up today and Thursday, but the rest of the week looks dry, hot, and humid.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.