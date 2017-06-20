WEATHER

Hot in Houston today, tropical rains possible starting Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Tropical system track shifts west but forecast remains uncertain.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're expecting more hot, steamy weather in Houston today. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temperatures will start in the mid 70s and warm into the mid 90s. The high humidity will make it feel like 100-105.

A few isolated showers could develop as the atmosphere warms, but the chance of rain on Tuesday is only 20%.

There's a better chance of rain starting Wednesday and the rain could be heavier. Travis says the forecast for the tropical disturbance in the Gulf is shifting westward, increasing the chances of heavy rainfall Wednesday night and Thursday. That's when moisture from what could be named "Cindy" pushes more moisture toward Houston and southeast Texas.

Heavy showers are possible thru the end of the week and amounts could be higher if the tropical cyclone pushes farther west. Travis says there will be a sharp dividing line between who gets hardly a drop of rain and who gets up to half a foot of rain, so every shift west increases the odds some of us could experience flooding rains. Stay tuned for updates throughout the week.

Check the weather in your location with the free AccuWeather App.

CHECK THE RADAR IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

