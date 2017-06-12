WEATHER

Hot, humid, and a chance of possible downpours

EMBED </>More Videos

Spotty rain showers expected today.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A weak disturbance along with tropical moisture will spark scattered, heavy storms today and tomorrow. The highest rain chance will occur in the early afternoon hours, especially east of the I-45 corridor. The rain may be heavy enough at times to produce some minor street flooding. Expect the storms to wane towards the late afternoon, leaving behind warm, steamy air as temps climb to near 90.

Tuesday will bring another round of scattered storms with highs again near 90.

The weather will turn much drier and hotter as we approach Thursday. Our high temps will get close to the mid 90s and our heat index values will approach 100.




We should stay fairly dry for the weekend ahead, but we will be tracking a deep area of tropical moisture moving into the Gulf and will monitor it for any signs of tropical development next week.

Check the weather in your location with the free AccuWeather App.

CHECK THE RADAR IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
No storms expected this week, but the Gulf needs to be watched next week
Tropical Storm Allison disaster began 16 years ago today
The Aurora Lights color the sky around the world
Celebrate World Oceans Day by protecting coral reefs
More Weather
Top Stories
3 teens, 1 child shot at apartment complex in N. Harris Co.
Woman rides on hood of car on Highway 290 in Houston
Driver ejected from truck after crashing into building
Crews fixing several leaks on Battleship Texas
5 things to know about the Battleship Texas
5 things you didn't know about George Bush
Open Air Festival lineup released
Show More
Study: Intersections with stoplights likely to see fatal crashes
Mother on vacation in Bahamas loses arm in shark attack
President Trump crashes wedding reception at golf club
Attorney General Sessions' testimony will be public
Defense rests without Bill Cosby taking the stand
More News
Top Video
3 teens, 1 child shot at apartment complex in N. Harris Co.
Open Air Festival lineup released
Study: Intersections with stoplights likely to see fatal crashes
Mother on vacation in Bahamas loses arm in shark attack
More Video