Hot, humid, and a chance of possible downpours

A weak disturbance along with tropical moisture will spark scattered, heavy storms today and tomorrow. The highest rain chance will occur in the early afternoon hours, especially east of the I-45 corridor. The rain may be heavy enough at times to produce some minor street flooding. Expect the storms to wane towards the late afternoon, leaving behind warm, steamy air as temps climb to near 90.Tuesday will bring another round of scattered storms with highs again near 90.The weather will turn much drier and hotter as we approach Thursday. Our high temps will get close to the mid 90s and our heat index values will approach 100.We should stay fairly dry for the weekend ahead, but we will be tracking a deep area of tropical moisture moving into the Gulf and will monitor it for any signs of tropical development next week.